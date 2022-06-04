Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19, won't attend IIFA 2022

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who was supposed to perform at IIFA 2022, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in Mumbai and won't be travelling to Abu Dhabi for the film awards.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-06-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 16:32 IST
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who was supposed to perform at IIFA 2022, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in Mumbai and won't be travelling to Abu Dhabi for the film awards. On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"Sab kuch itna positive chal rha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya," he wrote. As soon as he shared the information about his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans expressed concern over his health.

"Oh My God...Get well soon," a social media user commented. "Stay safe and take care," another one wrote.

This is the second time Kartik has contracted the virus. In March 2021, he got COVID for the first time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

