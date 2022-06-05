Odd News Roundup: Clean, green superhero dog fights garbage in Chile

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Clean, green superhero dog fights garbage in Chile Sam, the four-legged superhero, works to keep a park in Chile's capital clean and green. The dog's superpower? Collecting garbage as a role model for visitors.

Updated: 05-06-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 10:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sam, the four-legged superhero, works to keep a park in Chile's capital clean and green. The dog's superpower? Collecting garbage as a role model for visitors. The border collie, who takes regular walks in Santiago's metropolitan park with his owner, has become famous wearing a green cape in a comic used as an educational guide.

