Raids Uncover Illegal LPG Cylinder Storage in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities seized 38 cooking gas cylinders in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district amid reports of shortages due to West Asia conflicts. Raids targeted illegal storage and misuse of cylinders, with seizures from a water plant and a private residence. Legal action is underway against those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 13-03-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 08:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district have seized 38 domestic cooking gas cylinders following raids prompted by reports of shortages, amid disruptions in global energy supplies due to conflicts in West Asia. The raids, which revealed illegal storage and misuse of LPG cylinders, took place over two days.

Despite reports of long queues outside LPG agencies, the Centre maintains there is no shortage of cooking gas or other fuels in the country. The district administration ordered strict action against black marketing and illegal storage, leading to several successful seizures.

In one operation, a joint team from the revenue and food departments confiscated 13 empty cylinders stored illegally for commercial use at a water plant in Bilhari village. On a subsequent raid at a house in Chhatarpur town, officials discovered 25 cylinders, 22 of which were empty. Legal proceedings against the accused are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

