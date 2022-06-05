Vicky Kaushal describes his life after marriage with Katrina Kaif as 'sukoon bhari'

Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December last year, the couple's married life has been the talk of the town. And on Saturday night, Vicky happily addressed all the questions related to his post-marriage life with Katrina while marking his "solo" appearance on IIFA 2022 green carpet in Abu Dhabi.

"Life bhaut achi chal rhi hai... sukoon bhari ( Living the best life that is filled with peace). Katrina is very good. I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together," Vicky said. Vicky and Katrina's wedding was held on December 9 in Rajasthan. The nuptials were attended by family members and close friends. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie. Katrina is is a part of 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi and 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)