Josh Peck, wife Paige O'Brien expecting second child
Actor Josh Peck and his wife, cinematographer- editor Paige OBrien, are set to welcome their second baby together. OBrien announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a photograph of her baby bump.The How I Met Your Father star jokingly commented on the weekend post, Is mine or no Peck, 35, and OBrien, 31, tied the knot in a Malibu wedding in June 2017.
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-06-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 10:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
Actor Josh Peck and his wife, cinematographer- editor Paige O’Brien, are set to welcome their second baby together. O'Brien announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a photograph of her baby bump.
The ''How I Met Your Father'' star jokingly commented on the weekend post, “Is mine or no?” Peck, 35, and O’Brien, 31, tied the knot in a Malibu wedding in June 2017. They welcomed son Max in December 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- 'How I Met Your Father''
- Paige O’Brien
- O’Brien
- O'Brien
- Josh Peck
- Malibu
Advertisement