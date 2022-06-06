Left Menu

Josh Peck, wife Paige O'Brien expecting second child

Actor Josh Peck and his wife, cinematographer- editor Paige OBrien, are set to welcome their second baby together. OBrien announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a photograph of her baby bump.The How I Met Your Father star jokingly commented on the weekend post, Is mine or no Peck, 35, and OBrien, 31, tied the knot in a Malibu wedding in June 2017.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-06-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 10:19 IST
Josh Peck, wife Paige O'Brien expecting second child
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Josh Peck and his wife, cinematographer- editor Paige O’Brien, are set to welcome their second baby together. O'Brien announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a photograph of her baby bump.

The ''How I Met Your Father'' star jokingly commented on the weekend post, “Is mine or no?” Peck, 35, and O’Brien, 31, tied the knot in a Malibu wedding in June 2017. They welcomed son Max in December 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022