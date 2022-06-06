Josh Peck, wife Paige O'Brien expecting second child

Actor Josh Peck and his wife, cinematographer- editor Paige O’Brien, are set to welcome their second baby together. O'Brien announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a photograph of her baby bump.

The ''How I Met Your Father'' star jokingly commented on the weekend post, “Is mine or no?” Peck, 35, and O’Brien, 31, tied the knot in a Malibu wedding in June 2017. They welcomed son Max in December 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)