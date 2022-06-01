Happiness Season 2 might not happen in future! Know in detail

K dramas are highly popular in many countries beyond South Korea. OTT platforms like Netflix aired several dramas from numerous nations, and many of them got massive success after their release. Happiness is back in Netflix's Top 10 list of best performing shows on the streamer.

Currently, it is in the eighth position worldwide and has been doing very well in specific parts of the globe, according to Small Screen.

Among all, TvN's 'Happiness' is one of the thriller series that won many hearts globally. After the k drama dropped its final episode in December 2021, fans are eagerly waiting for Happiness Season 2. Unfortunately, there is no confirmation from the creators. But will Happiness Season 2 happen in future? Let's find out.

There have been some rumors that the show could be released towards the end of 2022 or in the beginning of 2023. However, we haven't heard anything of it, and it was not canceled either, which is really confusing.

TvN reportedly confirmed that the makers had never discussed the possibility of Happiness Season 2. Despite a solid viewership, TvN decided to discontinue the k-drama. "Happiness has never reviewed or discussed a seasonal system. Therefore, it will end with episode 12 as scheduled," as revealed by sources from TvN (noted Pinkvilla).

While the first season did not end on any loose ends, some of the viewers believe the series can still be extended for more seasons. They argue that the story has the potential for many new twists and turns to keep the viewers engaged.

Happiness is all about a disease like Covid-19 known as 'mad person disease' or Rita Virus.

Those infected by madness disease experience short bouts of insanity and bloodlust, before completely regressing into a zombie-like state. The South Korean Military and Police forces are trying to contain the spread of Rita and Next through extensive investigation and authoritative quarantine measures, while civil rights groups protest against them, believing the infected are still capable of normal human interaction.

However, if the story gets extended with Season 2, there could be a chance for a new storyline or fans could get to see more of Sae-Bom and Yi Hyun's love story.

According to the current scenario, there is less possibility for Happiness Season 2. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the South Korean drama.

