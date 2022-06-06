Left Menu

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol dismiss reports of Dharmendra's deteriorating health

Actor-politician Sunny Deol on Monday said his father, cinema icon Dharmendra, is in the best of health. His younger brother, actor Bobby Deol, said their father is currently at their Mumbai home and its sad that people spread rumours. He my father is in Mumbai and he is absolutely fine, Bobby Deol told PTI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 16:33 IST
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol dismiss reports of Dharmendra's deteriorating health
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Sunny Deol on Monday said his father, cinema icon Dharmendra, is ''in the best of health''. The actor's response comes in the wake of speculative stories in the media regarding the veteran performer's ill health.

''My dad is absolutely great and in the best of health. He is doing well,'' Sunny Deol told PTI. His younger brother, actor Bobby Deol, said their father is currently at their Mumbai home and it's ''sad that people spread rumours''. ''He (my father) is in Mumbai and he is absolutely fine,'' Bobby Deol told PTI. Dharmendra, 86, was hospitalised last month for back pain.

In his illustrious career, the actor has starred in classics such as “Sholay”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, “Satyakam” and “Seeta Aur Geeta”.

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022