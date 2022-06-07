Universal Beijing Resort to reopen on June 15 as COVID curbs ease

The Universal Beijing Resort said on Tuesday it will reopen on June 15 after being closed more than a month to comply with China's COVID-19 prevention measures, but it will cap the number of visitors at no more than 75% of capacity.

The resort, which includes a retail district, two hotels and the Universal Studios theme park, was shut on May 1. After it reopens, all visitors must show a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours and wear masks at all times, in line with city-wide measures. The resort will also test its employees daily and carry out regular disinfection, it added.

It will start selling tickets again on June 11 and the hotels will resume receiving guests on June 14, it added. Beijing shut many public areas such as malls and museums in May to curb a COVID-19 outbreak that begun in the Chinese capital on April 22 but has in the past week relaxed curbs after declaring that it had gained control of the situation.

The Universal Beijing Resort opened in September last year. It is 30% owned by Comcast Corp's Universal Parks & Resorts and 70% by state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment.

