BTS and YouTube collaborate for #MyBTStory Fan Challenge

BTS has devised a new method for ARMY members to share their memories with the boy band, and it's all taking place on YouTube. According to Billboard, the K-pop stars launched their new fan project #MyBTStory on Monday (June 6), which will go live on Friday in an exclusive partnership with YouTube Shorts.

"Dear ARMY, For nine years you have been our greatest champions," the septet wrote in a letter posted to YouTube's official blog. "As we embark on the journey to our tenth year as a band, we want to remember and celebrate all the special moments we've had together so far. Beginning this Saturday, we want to ask you to share your BTS stories with us, and each other, on YouTube Shorts." The note continued, "From our first concert to the world's biggest stages to video premieres and album releases, you have been there with us and we want to relive these unforgettable BTS moments with you. By adding the hashtag #MyBTStory to your Short, we will be able to watch and possibly include your story in an ARMY tribute video we are making that will feature a collection of these memories. ARMY, we love you so much, thank you for sticking by us and we can't wait to see what you create", as reported by Billboard.

The #MyBTStory challenge begins on July 9th, the same day BTS will premiere their new music video for "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" and release their upcoming three-disc anthology album 'Proof'. The boy band paid their first official visit to the White House recently, meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and holding a press conference to discuss the worrisome rise in anti-Asian hate crimes around the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)