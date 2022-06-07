Ajay Devgn on 20 yrs of 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh': A film I'm proud to have associated with

Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday celebrated two decades of the biographical period drama ''The Legend of Bhagat Singh'' and said it has remained a film that he is ''proud'' to be associated with.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film opened to rave reviews with Devgn garnering acclaim for playing the titular role of the freedom fighter alongside Sushant Singh and D Santosh, who played fellow revolutionaries Sukhdev and Rajguru, respectively.

In a tweet, Devgn said he was fortunate to be a part of the ''monumental'' project.

''Even after 20 years, #TheLegendOfBhagatSingh remains a film I'm proud to have associated with. The sentiment in it is forever, for me & for every Indian. Grateful to be a small part of this monumental film. Jai Hind,'' he wrote.

''The Legend of Bhagat Singh'' opened on June 7, 2002, which also saw the release of another film on the freedom icon, ''23rd March 1931: Shaheed'' which was headlined by Bobby Deol.

A week before these two films, Sonu Sood-starrer ''Shaheed-E-Azam'', also based on the life of Bhagat Singh, opened in cinemas.

''The Legend of Bhagat Singh'' was produced by Kumar and Ramesh Taurani and also starred Akhilendra Mishra, Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal and Amrita Rao.

Its story and dialogues were penned by Santoshi and Piyush Mishra respectively, with Anjum Rajabali credited as the screenplay writer.

A R Rahman composed the film's soundtrack, which boasts of chartbusters such as ''Mera Rang De Basanti Chola'', ''Pagdi Sambhaal Jatta'', ''Des Mere Des Mere'', and ''Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna''.