UK police reopen roads in Westminster after dealing with suspicious package
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:24 IST
Police in London on Tuesday said road closures and cordons had been lifted in Westminster, Britain's political district around parliament, after dealing with a suspicious package.
Police were called earlier on Tuesday to investigate a suspicious package found at Parliament Street, London's Metropolitan Police said.
"The item was found to be nonsuspicious," City of Westminster Police said in a tweet.
