UK police reopen roads in Westminster after dealing with suspicious package

Police in London on Tuesday said road closures and cordons had been lifted in Westminster, Britain's political district around parliament, after dealing with a suspicious package.

Police were called earlier on Tuesday to investigate a suspicious package found at Parliament Street, London's Metropolitan Police said.

"The item was found to be nonsuspicious," City of Westminster Police said in a tweet.

