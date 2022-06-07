Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax free in Gujarat

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' has been declared tax free in Gujarat. On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced the update through a statement on Twitter.

"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to make 'Samrat Prithviraj', a Bollywood movie on the life of India's brave warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, tax-free in the state,'' a tweet read. The particular update has made fans extremely happy.

"Good decision by the CM," a social media user commented. "It's a good movie... Support the decision, " another one tweeted.

Earlier, the film was declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In Yash Raj Films' first historical movie, which was released in theatres in the country on June 3, Akshay essays the role of the 12th-century legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad Ghori. Former Miss World has made her acting debut with the film, which is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi portrays the role of Princess Sanyogita.

Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also part of the historical film. Last week, the makers organised a special screening for the Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

