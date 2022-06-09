Shah Rukh recovers from COVID-19, attends Nayanthara's wedding

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is now all hail and hearty. On Thursday, he visited Mahabalipuram to attend his 'Jawan' co-star Nayanthara's wedding with Tamil film director-producer Vignesh Shivan.

Taking to Instagram, SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani dropped a few pictures in which Shah Rukh is seen exuding his charm in a beige ensemble and a pair of sunglasses. "For Nayanthara's Special Day," she captioned the post.

Filmmaker Atlee, too, shared a picture with Shah Rukh. In the image, Atlee is seen posing with SRK and Pooja.

SRK's dapper look has garnered a lot of praise from social media users. "SRK looks so good in this outfit," a netizen commented.

"Can't take my eyes off him. SRK rocks," another one wrote. Actor Thalapathy Vijay and film producer Boney Kapoor were also spotted at the wedding venue.

Ahead of their wedding ceremony, Vignesh penned a heartfelt post for Nayantara. "Today is June 9 and it's Nayan's..thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautifulI owe it all to the good manifestations and prayers ! Now , It's all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara," he wrote on Instagram.

He added, "My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours. Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family and the best of friends." It was last year when Nayanthara confirmed that she was engaged to her live-in partner Vignesh Shivn on regional television. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)