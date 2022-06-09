Indian Institute of Art & Design’s Graduate Show ‘UNFOLD’ - 2022

9th June 2022, New Delhi - Indian Institute of Art & Design (IIAD) organised ‘UNFOLD - Graduate Show 2022’. The two day event showcased the innovative exhibitions featuring the work of our graduating batches from the four disciplines - Fashion Design (FD), Communication Design (CD), Interior Architecture & Design (IAD) and Fashion Business Management (FBM). IIAD studios were transformed into unique exhibition spaces through projection mapping, audio-visual displays, art installations, furniture display, 3D Interior walkthrough and performative installations, reflecting the hard work and creativity of the students and their faculty during the four intensive years at the institute. First day of the Graduate Show was dedicated to CD and IAD departments where students from the CD department showcased projection mapping, branding projects, User Interface & User Experience projects along with some illustrations on various socially relevant topics. While the students of IAD department exhibited their interior architecture projects on transforming spaces through modular systems and better design. They showcased some of the industry linked projects based on the idea of social awareness along with their furniture designed of reclaimed wood. The Communication Design students were awarded prizes by Amardeep Behl - Managing Director, AB Design Habit & Co. Pvt Ltd and the Interior Architecture and Design students were awarded by Asha Sairam - Design Principal, Studio Lotus and Mr. I.M Chishti - Partner IF Studio.

The second day of the Graduate Show was dedicated to the Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management department. A performative installation was done by the Fashion Design department - it was a live interactive display of their collection to the audience.

Mr. Upendra Singh (Secretary, Ministry of Textiles) and Rajeev Sethi (Founder The Asian Heritage Foundation) awarded the Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management students for their outstanding performance to the students. The students also received awards from the guest of honour and renowned celebrity designer – Amit Aggarwal. Addressing the occasion Mr. Rajeev Sethi, India’s first scenographer and Padma Bhushan award winner said “It is necessary for all the students to stay vulnerable and tempted to do more with less and keep learning in life”. He also added, “Imitation is mediocrity and we all should create our own unique identity”. The speech filled the students with excitement, joy and pride. Speaking about the occasion Dr. Jitin Chadha, CEO & Founder, IIAD said “We believe that design education plays a critical role in shaping the world for a better future. The Graduate show is a major event in the college’s calendar, as it presents an opportunity for all graduating students to showcase their talents as they emerge from the campus environment to embark on their career. We are delighted and look forward to seeing them prosper as professionals”.

Respected Dr. Shashi Tharoor (Member of Parliament), also shared a short video clip encouraging students and said, ‘I am confident that as you embark on your next steps, you will soon establish your credentials of excellence and passion in whatever you choose to do next.’ Link PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)