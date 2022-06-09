Left Menu

UK foreign minister condemns death sentences on British men

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister Liz Truss on Thursday condemned the death sentences passed down to two British men by a court of the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), calling it a "sham judgment".

"I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine," she said on Twitter. "They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy."

