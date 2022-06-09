UK foreign minister condemns death sentences on British men
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British foreign minister Liz Truss on Thursday condemned the death sentences passed down to two British men by a court of the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), calling it a "sham judgment".
"I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine," she said on Twitter. "They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaun Pinner
- Liz Truss
- Russian
- Aiden Aslin
- Donetsk
- British
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Russian oil's Achilles' heel: insurance
Russian central bank to hold extraordinary rate-setting meeting on Thursday
Orthodox spiritual leader says Russian church has 'disappointed us' over Ukraine
Twitter to hold annual meeting amid Musk uncertainty
Rouble firms to 4-yr high vs dollar as Russian debt payment licence expires