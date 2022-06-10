Left Menu

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight adds Rita Ora to voice Wandering Blade

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 10-06-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:02 IST
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is scheduled to be released sometime in July 2022 on Netflix. Image Credit: Netflix / Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Animated movie enthusiasts across the world are waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4. The fourth movie is yet to be official but fans will be glad to know that Netflix has added Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight in its roster.

On March 16, 2022, Netflix made an announcement that they would bring new animated series. The upcoming animated series from the Kung Fu Panda franchise is scheduled to be released sometime in July 2022 on Netflix.

Here's the official synopsis for Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

"Jack Black returns to Kung Fu Panda in the new series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction—and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way."

In Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Po will be once again voiced by Jack Black while the new character that introduced in the franchise English knight named Wandering Blade will be voiced by Rita Ora. Po and Wandering Blade set out on a mission to find and retrieve a set of powerful weapons stolen by two weasels.

The other voice casts include Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, James Hong as Mr. Ping, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin, and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

Netflix is yet to announce the exact date for Netflix Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight! Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime series!

