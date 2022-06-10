Left Menu

Kung Fu Panda 4 updates: Fans expect its renewal following The Dragon Knight's release
Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the highly anticipated animated movies among global fans for the past five years. The franchise lovers were hopeful about a fourth season, as the makers hinted several times about the fourth movie. However, Kung Fu Panda 4 was never renewed or officially announced despite several talks about it over the past few years.

Recently, even DreamWorks Animation's CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg weighed on the possibility of Kung Fu Panda 4. He stated that the franchise will have three more installments in the future, which means we will have a total of six movies from DreamWorks Animation.

According to many media reports, the development of Kung Fu Panda 4 is believed to have badly suffered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kung Fu Panda lovers want to see more stories on Po. While there is no confirmation, Netflix recently released a television special series named Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight in July 2022.

Earlier, the franchise gifted several TV movies, like Kung Fu Panda Holiday (2010), Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (2011–2014; 2016), Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (2018–2019). They also made several short films, including Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Furious Five (2008), Kung Fu Panda Holiday (2010), Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters (2011), Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016), and Panda Paws (2016).

Now fans are speculating that after the release of The Dragon Knight in July, they could hear some positive news on Kung Fu Panda 4.

If we get Kung Fu Panda 4 in the future, it is likely to focus on the story of Po reuniting with his biological father and his family. In the third film, Po entered the Panda village and reunited with his dad and other pandas. Viewers also saw Po teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turned him into a Kung Fu master.

According to Industry insiders Kai will not return as the main villain in Kung Fu Panda 4, since Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby freeing all kung fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay with us to get more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

