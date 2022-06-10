How Violet Evergarden Season 2 can bring back dead Major Gilbert! Get other details

Violet Evergarden is a Japanese light novel series that made its debut in 2018. The anime was highly appreciated and garnered positive reviews throughout the world. It won millions of hearts for its extraordinary story.

Since the release of Violet Evergarden Season 1, fans are wondering when Season 2 will be out. According to the reports published last year in several online news portals, Kyoto Animation is working on the scripts. Violet Evergarden Season 2 was earlier expected to be out by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022. The production for Season 2 earlier halted due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. However, nothing positive on the developmental part is revealed so far.

The story follows Violet Evergarden's journey to make her way into society after the war is over. The first season mostly shows Violet on the battlefield. She successfully managed to defeat the enemies without killing them. While trying to adapt herself to society, she is no longer a soldier, and to understand the last words of her guardian and mentor, Major Gilbert had told her "I Love You."

Fans are wondering if Major Gilbert will be seen in Violet Evergarden Season 2 through flashbacks as he was executed in the first season. It is still a mystery whether he is dead or not. Furthermore, there are many plots where the story could expand.

But the much-awaited anime Violet Evergarden Season 2 is yet to get a green light. It's been four years since the anime lovers are waiting for season 2. Though it is yet not canceled, still the renewal of the series seems unlikely.

In the meantime, Netflix has acquired the right to stream the series worldwide. There is one spinoff and a movie released after the series. "Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll", and "Violet Evergarden: The Movie" was premiered in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Violet Evergarden: The Movie was released on Netflix on October 13, 2021, and the French version was streamed on November 19, 2021.

We can wait for Violet Evergarden Season 2 as Netflix picked the series, the streamer might plan to come forward with it. For that, we have to wait for the official announcement.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese light novel anime series.

