3 men arrested for killing temple priest, stealing idol in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested three young men for allegedly killing a temple priest in Bundi district earlier this week and stealing an idol which they wrongly believed was antique and would fetch them Rs 300 crore.

The accused, identified as Sonu Mehawar, Badal Meghwal and Lokesh Shringi, were arrested from Swaimadhopur, Superintendent of Police of Bundi Jai Yadav said. All of them are residents of Bundi district.

The police had set up a special investigation team (SIT) headed by ASP Kishori Lal to probe the killing of the 40-year-old priest of Bundi's Dobra Temple, Vivekanad Sharma, on Monday.

The assailants killed the priest using sharp-edged weapons before making off with the idol of Lord Charbhuja, an avatar of Lord Krishna. According to the police, the accused trio were unemployed and wanted to make a quick buck.

They would often visit the temple, the police said, adding that the priest, during an interaction with them, had exaggerated the value of the idol which was actually a replica of the original antique one allegedly stolen in 2016.

Subsequently, the accused planned to steal the idol and even entered into a deal with some traders from Kishanganj to sell the idol for Rs 300 crore, the police officer said.

However the traders, on reading reports of the murder of priest in Bundi and theft of the idol, stopped communication with the trio, he added.

