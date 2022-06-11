SPORTSBUZZ.COM OFFERS SINGLE PLATFORM FOR UPDATES ON CRICKET, FOOTBALL, TENNIS

FASTEST-GROWING SPORTS NEWS PORTAL SPORTSBUZZ.COM PARTNERED WITH THE 22ND EDITION OF IIFA AWARDS AS ‘TITLE SPONSOR of IIFA WEEKEND’.

Sportsbuzz.com,Title Sponsor IIFA Weekend 7th June 2022 India: Sports enthusiasts now have one of the best platforms to keep themselves abreast of information related to Cricket, Football and Tennis thanks to Sportsbuzz.com. The international sports news portalhas been carefully created to deliver fastest& accurate updates on sports in an integrated space. Sportsbuzz.com is the fastest-growing news and opinion platform offering real time updates on Cricket, Football and Tennis happening around the globe. It focuses on features, news, articles, and live coverage of Tennis, Cricket, and football matches. The new-age news portal Sportsbuzz.com recently partnered with the 22nd Edition Of IIFA Awards As ‘Title Sponsor IIFA Weekend’ for The World’s Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema which was held in the UAE Capital Abu Dhabi to Showcase Cinematic Excellence to be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on 2rd, 3rd & 4th June 2022 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences. Commenting on the IIFA collaboration, Sportsbuzz.com said,“Sportsbuzz.com has been made to provide authentic information related to Cricket, Football and Tennis to sports enthusiasts on a real time basis. We have invested in the latest technology and direct relationships with various tournaments so that our users, readers are much ahead of everybody when it comes to news about sports. The platform has much more to offer than just match updates. We have features, opinion pieces, analysis, team rankings and much more. As the Title Sponsor IIFA Weekend, we at Sportsbuzz.com are honored to be a part of such a cinematic excellence that IIFA offers.” Do visit the website: www.Sportsbuzz.com to know more. About Sportsbuzz.com Sportsbuzz.com is the fastest-growing news and opinion platform offering real time updates on Cricket, Football and Tennis events happening around the globe. The news portal focuses on features, news, articles, and live coverage of Tennis, Cricket, and football matches including text commentary, player stats, and team rankings.

