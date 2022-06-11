Left Menu

Maha: Five-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Nagpur district

While his sister tried to shoo them away, they dragged the child to a construction site, where he was mauled to death, he said. The parents and passersby rushed to the site and the bleeding child was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the official said.A case of accidental death was registered by the Katol police, he added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-06-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 17:41 IST
Maha: Five-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Nagpur district
A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Katol town of Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Dhantoli area of the town, around 60 km from here, in the morning, an official said.

The boy, Viraj Raju Jaywar, had stepped out for a walk with his sister, when some stray dogs attacked him. While his sister tried to shoo them away, they dragged the child to a construction site, where he was mauled to death, he said. The parents and passersby rushed to the site and the bleeding child was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Katol police, he added.

