Left Menu

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art at Puri beach to World Day Against Child Labour

On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Sunday, internationally renowned Padma Shri awardee sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a new sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 17:53 IST
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art at Puri beach to World Day Against Child Labour
Image Source- ANI Photos . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Sunday, internationally renowned Padma Shri awardee sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a new sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha. The sculpture depicts a child, who is seen carrying a heavy load on his head. Sudarsan Pattnaik used seven tons of sand to create the masterpiece that aims to raise awareness against the exploitation of children.

He also wrote 'STOP CHILD LABOUR' with sand. Many people visited the beach to click pictures of the sand art. They even shared their thoughts about World Day against Child Labour. One of them was school student Nayonika Satkar, who came to the Puri beach with her parents.

"Many children who don't go to schools are victims of child labour. Everyone should raise their voices against child labour," Nayonika. Sudarsan Pattnaik also shared his sand art on Twitter.

World Day Against Child Labour was adopted on June 12 in 2002 by the United Nations body, International Labour Organisation. The International Labour Organization supports and provides basic education, medical and other services to the children. On this occasion, many events, and campaigns are also organized showing concern for the children who become victims of child labour across the world. The 'Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour' is the theme dedicated to World Day Against Child Labour this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022