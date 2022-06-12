Left Menu

Billie Eilish pauses concert in London after fans suffer from heat

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, on Saturday evening, was forced to put her concert on pause after fans got into difficulties at London's O2 arena.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-06-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 21:10 IST
Billie Eilish pauses concert in London after fans suffer from heat
Billie Eilish (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, on Saturday evening, was forced to put her concert on pause after fans got into difficulties at London's O2 arena. According to Deadline, hot temperatures inside the auditorium meant some fans risked becoming squashed and overwhelmed, something she spotted and halted her music.

Sometime later fans were seen looking after each other and Eilish was able to resume her concert after a few minutes. The 20-year-old Oscar-winning star had previously stopped a show in Atlanta after noticing a spectator was having breathing difficulties, and put out a call for an inhaler.

Later this month, Eilish will be headlining this year's Glastonbury Festival, making her the youngest solo headliner in the event's history. As per Deadline, crowd safety has been the subject of increased scrutiny following the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival last year, when 10 spectators were killed during a crush at the concert in Houston. An inquiry into the circumstances of the disaster is ongoing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022