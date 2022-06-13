Left Menu

Jennifer Hudson becomes EGOT with Tony Awards win

Actor-producer Jennifer Hudson has received an EGOT status with her 2022 Tony Awards win for producing musical A Strange Loop.EGOT refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony over the course of their careers in the entertainment industry.Hudson won Oscar in the category of best supporting actress for her performance in 2006s Dreamgirls.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 17:20 IST
Jennifer Hudson becomes EGOT with Tony Awards win
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor-producer Jennifer Hudson has received an 'EGOT' status with her 2022 Tony Awards win for producing musical “A Strange Loop''.

'EGOT' refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony over the course of their careers in the entertainment industry.

Hudson won Oscar in the category of best supporting actress for her performance in 2006’s “Dreamgirls''. She is a two-time Grammy winner, having nabbed her first one for her 2009 self-titled album, and was honoured with Daytime Emmy for executing producing the VR-animated film ''Baba Yaga''.

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, the annual Tony Award is the highest honour in US theater. Other notable personalities who have won all four awards include Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg.

At the Sunday ceremony, ''A Strange Loop'' was up against ''Girl From the North Country'', ''MJ The Musical'', ''Mr. Saturday Night'', ''Paradise Square'' and ''SIX: The Musical'' in the best new musical category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022