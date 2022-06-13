Jennifer Hudson becomes EGOT with Tony Awards win

Actor-producer Jennifer Hudson has received an 'EGOT' status with her 2022 Tony Awards win for producing musical “A Strange Loop''.

'EGOT' refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony over the course of their careers in the entertainment industry.

Hudson won Oscar in the category of best supporting actress for her performance in 2006’s “Dreamgirls''. She is a two-time Grammy winner, having nabbed her first one for her 2009 self-titled album, and was honoured with Daytime Emmy for executing producing the VR-animated film ''Baba Yaga''.

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, the annual Tony Award is the highest honour in US theater. Other notable personalities who have won all four awards include Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg.

At the Sunday ceremony, ''A Strange Loop'' was up against ''Girl From the North Country'', ''MJ The Musical'', ''Mr. Saturday Night'', ''Paradise Square'' and ''SIX: The Musical'' in the best new musical category.

