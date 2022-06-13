Mick Jagger positive for COVID-19, Amsterdam Rolling Stones concert postponed
The Rolling Stones postponed a concert on Monday in Amsterdam after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, the band said in a statement.
"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," they said.
