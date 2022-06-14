Left Menu

Shanghai Disney Resort to reopen Disneytown, hotel on June 16

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:58 IST
Shanghai Disney Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai Disney Resort said on Tuesday it will reopen Disneytown and Shanghai Disneyland hotel on June 16. The Shanghai Disney Resort reopened some retail and park areas last week.

The resort has been shut since March 21, after COVID-19 cases began rising in the Chinese economic hub that eventually led to the city's two-month lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

