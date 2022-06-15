Stones plan new Amsterdam show to make up for COVID cancellation, other shows from next week to go ahead
The Rolling Stones plan to return to Amsterdam on July 7 to make up for a concert that was canceled earlier this week after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, promoter Mojo said on Wednesday. In a tweet shared on Wednesday, the Stones said Mick Jagger was feeling much better.
The Rolling Stones plan to return to Amsterdam on July 7 to make up for a concert that was canceled earlier this week after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, promoter Mojo said on Wednesday.
In a tweet shared on Wednesday, the Stones said Mick Jagger was feeling much better. "All other dates from next week are scheduled to go ahead as planned," the group added in a separate tweet. The Stones' Monday performance was canceled at the last minute after Jagger experienced coronavirus symptoms at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena.
This forced the band to also postpone a concert scheduled for Friday in Bern, Switzerland, as a spokesperson for the band said the 78-year old Jagger had quarantined in the Netherlands for at least five days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- Stones
- Amsterdam
- Mick Jagger
- Rolling Stones
- Switzerland
- Bern
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: Stones pelted at police in Chittorgarh over killing of former BJP councillor's son
Rolling Stones kick off 60th anniversary European tour in Madrid
Amit Shah to lay foundation stones for various development projects in Panchkula
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stones of 15 NH projects in Bihar
Two arrested in Delhi's Jahangirpuri for pelting stones, damaging vehicles