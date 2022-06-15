Left Menu

Stones plan new Amsterdam show to make up for COVID cancellation, other shows from next week to go ahead

The Rolling Stones plan to return to Amsterdam on July 7 to make up for a concert that was canceled earlier this week after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, promoter Mojo said on Wednesday. In a tweet shared on Wednesday, the Stones said Mick Jagger was feeling much better.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:05 IST
Stones plan new Amsterdam show to make up for COVID cancellation, other shows from next week to go ahead

The Rolling Stones plan to return to Amsterdam on July 7 to make up for a concert that was canceled earlier this week after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, promoter Mojo said on Wednesday.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, the Stones said Mick Jagger was feeling much better. "All other dates from next week are scheduled to go ahead as planned," the group added in a separate tweet. The Stones' Monday performance was canceled at the last minute after Jagger experienced coronavirus symptoms at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena.

This forced the band to also postpone a concert scheduled for Friday in Bern, Switzerland, as a spokesperson for the band said the 78-year old Jagger had quarantined in the Netherlands for at least five days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022