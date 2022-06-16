Left Menu

Pankaj Tripathi to begin 'Mirzapur 3' next week: I am excited to be Kaleen bhaiya again

The hunger for power, which is there in everyone, gets satiated through Mirzapur, the actor told PTI.Before he dives into film the much-awaited season three, Tripathi will see the theatrical release of filmmaker Srijit Mukherjis Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga, set to open on June 24.Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment, the film features the 45-year-old actor as Gangaram, a patriarch of a poor farmer family going through hardships and poverty because of three consecutive failed monsoons.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 12:13 IST
Pankaj Tripathi to begin 'Mirzapur 3' next week: I am excited to be Kaleen bhaiya again
Pankaj Tripathi (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he is looking forward to beginning shooting for season three of his popular Prime Video series ''Mirzapur'', which features him in the fan-favorite character of don Kaleen Bhaiya.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, ''Mirzapur'' has been one of the biggest breakout Indian Originals since its debut in 2018.

The second season was one of the most-watched shows in India in 20202.

Tripathi, who stars on the show as the ruthless mafia Akhandanand 'Kaleen' Tripathi, said he satiates his hunger for power through the show.

''I know that the fan excitement for the series is humongous. I will do the costume trail tomorrow and within a week we will begin shooting. I will also hear the entire script now, I am truly excited to be Kaleen bhaiya again.

''This is a lot of fun to do, the show and the role of Kaleen bhaiya. I am a powerless man in real life, so I experience power only through Kaleen bhaiya. The hunger for power, which is there in everyone, gets satiated through 'Mirzapur,''' the actor told PTI.

Before he dives into filming the much-awaited season three, Tripathi will see the theatrical release of filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's ''Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'', set to open on June 24.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment, the film features the 45-year-old actor as Gangaram, a patriarch of a poor farmer family going through hardships and poverty because of three consecutive failed monsoons. He decides to not waste his death and adopts the infamous 'Tiger practice' to give up his life so that his family can have two square meals. ''One fine day, he enters the forests and waits for his death. What follows next is a series of unprecedented and interesting events,'' the official synopsis of the film reads.

Tripathi said his characters in ''Mirzapur'' and ''Sherdil'' are on the opposite ends of the power structure. ''Kaleen bhaiya is powerful, but Gangaram is powerless. They are two different people. You won't notice Gangaram and can't ignore Kaleen bhaiya.'' ''Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film, and Reliance Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

