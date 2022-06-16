Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11 titles, release & all other details

The Japanese anime "Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 3: Ultra Romantic" (Japanese name: Kaguya-Samawa Kokurasetai Season 3: Tensai-tachi no RenaiZunousen) is on air now. The upcoming Episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on June 18, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. on Crunchyroll and Wakanim!

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11 is one of the vital installments that fans are eagerly waiting for. Before diving into Episode 11, here's a quick recap for the newcomers.

'Kaguya-Sama Love is Wara' is a Japanese romantic comedy manga series by Aka Akasaka. It began serialization in Shueisha's seinen manga magazine Miracle Jump in May 2015 and was transferred to Weekly Young Jump in March 2016. In North America, the manga is licensed in English by Viz Media.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War says the story of the school romance of the two genius students, school-president Miyuki Shirogane and vice-president Kaguya Shinomiya.

Kaguya is the daughter of a wealthy conglomerate family, and Miyuki is the top student at the school and well-known across the prefecture. Although they like each other, they are too proud to confess their love, as they believe whoever does so first would lose. As a result, they both vowed to set up convoluted mind games and daily traps to force the other to confess.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10 recap

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10 featured Yu and Tsubame must be separated at the horror mansion due to a prior incident involving Nagisa kissing her boyfriend in a locker.

Chika attempts to discredit Miyuki by letting him demonstrate his inabilities in front of her sister Moeha, who hopes to confess to him with a heart-shaped necklace. However, he successfully shows off his skills and Chika leaves with him.

Yu wins a heart-shaped cookie at a festival game and gifts it to Tsubame, not knowing it means he was publicly confessing to her. She snatched it away from him and runs off.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11's titles are "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Make Her Confess, Part 4", "Tsubame Koyasu Wants to Say No", and "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Make Her Confess, Part 5".

Kaguya wanted to confess her love so badly but she is stuck on whether she must confess or not. Moreover, she kept in mind the rule that "Whoever confesses first loses", although Kaguya supported Ishigami's love for his senior. Finally, Miyuki admits that if Kaguya doesn't confess, then he will go ahead.

According to the title, Miyuki Shirogane will again try to make his confession first. The story Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 11 will take an interesting turn. Will Miyuki succeed in his confession? We have to wait for the release.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. Here's the list of timings in different places around the world.

Pacific time: 09.00 AM PDT

Central time: 11.00 AM CDT

Eastern time: 12.00 PM EDT

British time: 05.00 PM GMT

Indian time: 09.30 PM IST

European time: 06.00 PM CEST

Australian time: 02.00 AM ACDT

Philippines time: 12.00 AM PHT

Japanese time: 01.00 AM JST

Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series!

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1053 leaks: Four emperors' names revealed