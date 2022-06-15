One Piece Chapter 1053 leaks: Four emperors' names revealed

After the Kaido-Luffy phase, One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda already announced a one-month break to prepare the storyline of the final arc. However, the good news is that, before the break, fans will get One Piece Chapter 1053 on Sunday.

Wano country is celebrating grand reception for their Joy Boy. The two emperors had fallen, which is not splendidly accepted by the CPO. Besides, Gorosei are jotting their next plan to kidnap Robin. Fans are eager to know who will be the new Four Emperors in One Piece. Hopefully, we will get the answer in One Piece Chapter 1053.

Every person on Onigashima Island is celebrating Luffy's victory over Kaido, and Momo has taken charge of the Wano country after becoming the new Shogun. While everybody is busy with the grand feast Grenbull "Ryokugyu" is on the way to Wano. What will happen after Admiral Ryokugyu arrives in Wano? There are several parts of the story, most of which will be highlighted in One Piece Chapter 1053.

It seems One Piece Chapter 1053 will reveal the name of the Four Emperors, as the upcoming installment is titled, "The New Emperors."

Moreover, One Piece Chapter 1053 manga spoiler touched upon several important points. One Piece Chapter 1053 spoilers are already out on Reddit, and fans are excited to speculate the upcoming chapters. Here are more details about the upcoming chapter:

- The new bounties of Luffy, Law and Kid are 3 billion Berries each. The image on Luffy's Wanted poster is Gear 5.

Hitetsu is revealed to be Kozuki Sukiyaki (Oden's dad). Robin talks with him and says that the ancient weapon Pluton is in the Land of Wano. (Alabasta only had the poneglyph which gave its location)

- Ryokugyu's real name is Aramaki, he can create plants and he can absorb people's nutrients, we see him using this against King and Queen.

- There's a big party in the Flower Capital with fireworks

- Kid arrives at the party and shows Luffy's picture in the newspaper.

- The 4 new Emperors are revealed: Shanks, Teach, Luffy and Buggy.

Additional info-

- Greenbull has a sword and wears sunglasses too

One Piece Chapter 1053 will release on June 19, 2022, without any break. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

