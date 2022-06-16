'Dirty Dancing' sequel sets 2024 release

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:43 IST
Hollywood studio Lionsgate has announced that the sequel to cult classic film ''Dirty Dancing'' will be released in theatres in the US on February 9, 2024.

According to Deadline, original movie star Jennifer Grey is returning for the sequel, which will be directed by Jonathan Levine from a screenplay he wrote with Elizabeth Chomko, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis.

The new movie will see Grey's Frances ''Baby'' Houseman going back to Kellerman’s Resort for a story of summer, young romance, and dancing.

In the 1987 movie, Grey had famously starred opposite Patrick Swayze, who played the role of dance instructor Johnny Castle. The movie had turned out to be a cultural phenomenon in the US as it grossed USD 218 million in global box office and won an Oscar for best original song ''(I've Had) The Time of My Life'', sung by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

In 2004, a prequel movie, titled ''Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights and starring Diego Luna and Romola Garai, was released. Swayze, who died in 2009 from pancreatic cancer, had a short role in the film.

