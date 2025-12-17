Left Menu

Oscars Set to Stream on YouTube Starting 2029

The Academy Awards will begin streaming on YouTube in 2029 after departing ABC. ABC will broadcast the Oscars until 2028, marking the 100th ceremony. YouTube will have global streaming rights until 2033, offering coverage of various Oscar-related events and expanding the Academy's international reach.

In a groundbreaking development for the Academy Awards, the iconic event is set to transition from ABC to YouTube for streaming beginning in 2029, as announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. This strategic move marks a significant shift in broadcasting for one of television's most prestigious ceremonies.

ABC will maintain its role as the broadcaster of the Oscars until 2028, which will be the centennial edition of the awards. From 2029, YouTube will acquire global streaming rights, encompassing not just the ceremony, but also the red-carpet coverage, Governors Awards, and Oscar nominations announcement. The move is a nod to the evolving landscape of media consumption.

Bill Kramer, the Academy's chief executive, and Lynette Howell Taylor, the Academy president, expressed excitement over the global partnership with YouTube. They emphasized that the collaboration will enhance accessibility for the Academy's work, reaching the largest audience possible worldwide, thus benefiting both Academy members and the broader film community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

