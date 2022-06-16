Left Menu

Post Malone credits fiancee for helping him overcome alcoholism

Rapper Post Malone in a recent interview with Howard Stern at the Howard Stern Show opened up about his battle with alcoholism emphasizing how his fiancee helped him in overcoming his addiction.

Post Malone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rapper Post Malone in a recent interview with Howard Stern at the Howard Stern Show opened up about his battle with alcoholism emphasizing how his fiancee helped him in overcoming his addiction. Speaking about his alcohol addiction, Malone asserted that he is "responsible now."

"It was to a really rough point, and I couldn't get up off the floor for weeks." confessed the 'Circles' singer, as reported by Page Six. Further, Malone revealed that the choice of drink he preferred caused an adverse impact on him. During the interview, the singer said that his favourite alcoholic drink was 'screwdrivers' which was a mix of vodka plus orange juice.

"It was vodka, and it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren't... there," said Malone, as reported by Page Six. However, Malone has credited his success in overcoming booze addiction to his fiancee who 'saved' his life. The name of Malone's would-be-wife has not been made public yet.

"I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again. It's the guidance out of the dark into the light... She saved my... life... it's pretty epic." In addition, the 'Rockstar' hit song maker also shared the fact that his struggle with alcoholism was due to his low self-esteem as there was a certain phase in his life where Malone was disappointed with who he was, reported Page Six.

"Now I just want to be better every... day." Malone concluded. Meanwhile, Post Malone recently welcomed a baby girl with his fiancee. The rapper said that he was "pumped beyond belief" to be a father, something he's been dreaming about since he was a kid.

The rapper and song-writer also released his new album, titled 'Twelve Carat Toothache' on June 3. (ANI)

