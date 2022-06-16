Beyonce announces new music coming end July

Left Menu

Music superstar Beyonce revealed the title of what appears to be her first solo album in six years, "Renaissance", following on the critically-acclaimed "Lemonade". Taking to social media on Thursday, the chart-topper simply listed the words " act i Renaissance" and July 29 date in her bio.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:40 IST
Music superstar Beyonce revealed the title of what appears to be her first solo album in six years, "Renaissance" , following on the critically-acclaimed "Lemonade". Taking to social media on Thursday, the chart-topper simply listed the words " act i Renaissance" and July 29 date in her bio. Streaming sites Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record.

Fans had anticipated news from the Grammy Award winner after the singer deleted her profile picture from social media platforms last week. The "Crazy in Love" and "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" hitmaker's last studio album "Lemonade" was released in 2016.

She has collaborated with other artists in recent years, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as well as curated the soundtrack album for the 2019 remake of "The Lion King". Announcing Beyonce as British Vogue's July issue cover star, editor Edward Enninful said he had listened to her new music at a dinner at the star's house earlier this year.

Recounting the meeting in an article, he wrote: "The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it."

