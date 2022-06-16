Left Menu

Netflix wows fans with monochrome first look 'Blonde' teaser

Netflix has wowed its fans once again by dropping an uncanny, monochrome, first-look teaser of the iconic biopic of legendary actor-singer Marilyn Monroe, titled 'Blonde'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:14 IST
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in a clip from Blonde. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has wowed its fans once again by dropping an uncanny, monochrome, first-look teaser of the iconic biopic of legendary actor-singer Marilyn Monroe, titled 'Blonde'. According to Deadline, the little over one-minute video reveals a teary-eyed Monroe, played by actor Ana de Armas, praying for a mysterious 'she' to come and not abandon her. Meanwhile, her make-up artist continues applying makeup on her, assuring Monroe that 'she is coming.'

https://youtu.be/VnI2MyS6fgo However, by the end of the short video clip, Monroe transforms into her gorgeous self, flashing her enigmatic, radiant smile.

'Blonde' follows the story of one of the greatest stars of Hollywood, exploring the divide between Monroe's public self and her private self by the fusion of both fact and fiction, reported Deadline. Helmed by Andrew Dominik, 'Blonde' is based upon a novel, written by Joyce Carol Oates. It is produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, and Scott Robertson with Christina Oh as the Executive Producer.

Apart from Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Caspar Phillipson, Bobby Cannavale, Rebecca Wisocky, and Lucy Devito are some of the actors who also feature in this Netflix film. 'Blonde' is all set to release on the OTT platform, Netflix on September 23. (ANI)

