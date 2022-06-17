Avenue 5 Season 2 could be series finale as stars are unavailable

Season 1 of Avenue 5, Iannucci's follow-up series to the Emmy-winning Veep', premiered in January 2020 and was renewed for a second season in February. But the production was halted due to the pandemic. The filming commenced in August 2021 and was wrapped up in November.

Avenue 5 Season 2 is likely to be the final season of the series, as most of the cast of Armando Iannucci's series has been released from the contract. Some actors have already signed into new projects, reported Deadline. So this is not a surprise that Avenue 5 Season 2 will be the end of the comedy series.

As the filming for the second season is already done, fans expect Avenue 5 Season 2 to be released sometime this year, though the release date is yet to be announced.

The science-fiction series is set forty years in the future. Avenue 5 follows the captain and crew of a luxury space cruise ship as they navigate disgruntled passengers and unexpected events after experiencing technical difficulties onboard.

The debut season of Avenue 5 features a cruise ship, which would go off course after the accidental death of its Chief Engineer, leading to a situation where its crew and passengers have to survive in the cruise itself with limited food and supplies until they would return to the earth and the crew of the Avenue 5 must struggle to maintain order and return the craft safely.

The cast list for the upcoming installment is yet to be disclosed, but most of Season One's cast members are likely to return in Season 2. This includes Hugh Laurie (as Ryan Clark), Zack Woods (Matt Spencer) Ethan Phillips (Spike Martin), Lenora Crichlow(Billie McEvoy), Rebecca Front (Karen Kelly), and Josh Gad (Herman Judd).

HBO Avenue 5 is executive produced by Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, and Will Smith. The series is co-executive produced by Peter Fellows and Becky Martin and produced by Steve Clark-Hall. The series is also co-produced by Sky UK.

Currently, there is no official release date for Avenue 5 Season 2 on HBO. Stay tuned to get more updates on the HBO series.

