Rajinikanth's next film titled 'Jailer'
Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar has been titled ''Jailer''.
The movie, Rajinikanth's 169th feature project, is backed by Sun Pictures.
The production company, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared the title of the film on Twitter.
''#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer,'' the post read.
Nelson is directing the film from his own script. ''Jailer'' is his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post-Vijay-led blockbuster ''Beast''.
Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the music for the film. Rajinikanth's last big-screen outing was in 2021 with ''Annaatthe''.
''Jailer'' is presented by Kalanithi Maran. Details related to the cast and plot of the film are under wraps.
