Left Menu

Rajinikanth's next film titled 'Jailer'

Superstar Rajinikanths much-anticipated film with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar has been titled Jailer.The movie, Rajinikanths 169th feature project, is backed by Sun Pictures.The production company, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared the title of the film on Twitter.Thalaivar169 is Jailer, the post read.Nelson is directing the film from his own script.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 13:54 IST
Rajinikanth's next film titled 'Jailer'
Rajinikanth (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar has been titled ''Jailer''.

The movie, Rajinikanth's 169th feature project, is backed by Sun Pictures.

The production company, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared the title of the film on Twitter.

''#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer,'' the post read.

Nelson is directing the film from his own script. ''Jailer'' is his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post-Vijay-led blockbuster ''Beast''.

Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the music for the film. Rajinikanth's last big-screen outing was in 2021 with ''Annaatthe''.

''Jailer'' is presented by Kalanithi Maran. Details related to the cast and plot of the film are under wraps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022