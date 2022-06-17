Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 theories: Takemichi will take on Sanzu to avenge Kakucho's death

Kakucho finally stopped the train, and Takemichi happily ran to his childhood friend. Alas! He is sitting motionless. The shocking news is that Kakucho is no more. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 257 ends on a sad note "To save everyone's life, Kakucho sacrificed his own." Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 will release on Wednesday without any break.

The spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 are yet to be surfaced online. Here we will discuss the predictions and theories shared by fans.

Previously we saw that Kakucho and Takemichi tried their level best to stop the train but couldn't. Kakucho was injured after being hit with the sword by Sanzu. Kakucho pushed Takemichi off the train and he stayed behind to try to stop the train. Meanwhile, Izana appeared, as Kakucho was ill due to blood loss. This signifies just how strong their bond is. Even after Izana is gone, he still indirectly gave Kakucho the final strength he needed to get the job done.

And finally, Kakucho reminded and found the lever that had hit the brake which ultimately stopped the train successfully that we saw in Chapter 257 of the Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 predictions

Though these are unofficial spoilers of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258, let's dive straight into what to expect from the upcoming chapter.

The last chapter closes with a cliffhanger of how Takemichi faces Sanzu without Kakucho. Takemichi is depressed and severely angry as he lost his friend. It might be a cause of his outburst, and he could win the battle against Sanzu in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258.

He will not stop the fight until he takes revenge for his friend's death. Perhaps we will see Takemichi leaping again in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 after including Kakucho in the list of people he needs to save. According to fans' predictions, the other time leaper will be Mikey, Hanma, or Kisaki, as noted Otakusnotes.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 will be released on June 22, 2022. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

