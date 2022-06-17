One Piece Chapter 1053 will reveal Ryokugyu's true identity

Before going to the break, fans will see lots of nail-biting moments in One Piece Chapter 1053. As we are closer to the end of the popular Japanese manga, the creator, EiichiroOda is working hard to provide a captivating plotline for all of us. He announced a one-month break to prepare the storyline of the final arc.

While Wano country people are celebrating Luffy's victory and the recent downfall of Kaido and Big Mom, the Goresei's are planning the abduction of Robin. Besides, Greenbull "Ryokugyu" is on the way to Wano. What will happen after Admiral Ryokugyu arrives in Wano?

According to some recent spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1053 will reveal the identity of Ryokugyu. The real name of Ryokugyu is Aramaki. He can make plants and absorb people's nutrients. We saw him using this against the King and Queen. In addition, Greenbull has a sword and he wears sunglasses. He also wears a seemingly typical Marine officer's coat.

Ryokugyu is an admiral in the Marines. He attained his rank during the two-year time skip, along with Fujitora, both filling the two admiral vacancies left by Aokiji and Akainu. Being in the admiral rank, Ryokugyu can use Haki.

One Piece Chapter 1053 is titled New Morning. Fans expect Luffy's bounty could be the highest, and he could be the new emperor. Luffy, Law and Kid have the same bounties of 3 billion Berries each. The image of Luffy's bounty poster is Gear 5.

Hitetsu will be revealed to be Kozuki Sukiyaki (Oden's father) in One Piece Chapter 1053. Robin talks with him and says that the ancient weapon Pluton is in the Land of Wano.

Shanks, Teach, Luffy and Buggy are the four emperors of Wano country. The final saga hasn't ended yet. There are a few loose ends like missing Poneglyphs and reasons for Ryokugyu's arrival.

Eiichiro Oda will tie all the threads in the next chapters after the break. In a June 7 tweet from the official One Piece Twitter account, Oda announced that after the publication of One Piece chapter 1053 later this month, the manga will be going on hiatus from June 27 to July 25, 2022.

One Piece Chapter 1053 will release on June 19, 2022, without any break. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

