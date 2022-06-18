Left Menu

Guy Ritchie to direct live-action remake of 'Hercules' from Disney and AGBO

Guy Ritchie, who directed Disney's 'Aladdin' is set to direct the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1997 classic 'Hercules.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 10:40 IST
Guy Ritchie to direct live-action remake of 'Hercules' from Disney and AGBO
Guy Ritchie (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Guy Ritchie, who directed Disney's 'Aladdin' is set to direct the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1997 classic 'Hercules.' According to Variety, 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO is producing the project, which has enlisted action specialist Dave Callaham to write the first script. Additional writers are now being hired by AGBO.

Ritchie's most recent project with Jake Gyllenhaal was an untitled action thriller. 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre,' which was planned to be released in the first few months of 2022 but has since been pushed back without an official release date, was written, directed, and executive produced by him. CAA negotiated the arrangement and Ritchie left the firm for WME last month. Matt Saver was his lawyer.

Ron Clements and John Musker directed the original animated 'Hercules,' which was a musical version of the Hercules legend with music by Alan Menken. Tate Donovan portrayed 'Hercules', with Susan Egan portraying his love interest Megara and James Woods as Hades, who abducts the demigod Hercules as an infant and compels him to live among mortals. 'Hercules' is helped by the satyr Philoctetes (Danny DeVito), who instructs him how to prove himself worthy of dwelling among the gods on Mount Olympus by using his superhuman strength.

The original 'Hercules' picture from Disney cost USD85 million to make and grossed USD252 million worldwide. It follows in the footsteps of Disney predecessors such as 1991's 'Beauty and the Beast,' 1992's 'Aladdin,' and 1994's 'The Lion King,' all of which were transformed into profitable live-action pictures, as reported by Variety. The Russo Brothers are presently preparing for the July premiere of 'The Gray Man,' a $200 million action thriller that will be Netflix's most expensive movie to date. They've directed a number of Marvel films, including 'Avengers: Endgame,' which broke box office records by grossing USD2.79 billion globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022