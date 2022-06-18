'Snowpiercer' series to conclude with season four

Popular series ''Snowpiercer'' will come to an end on American network TNT with its upcoming fourth season.

Developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson, the show is based on Bong Joon-Ho’s 2013 movie of the same name and the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob.

A spokesperson of TNT confirmed that the show will conclude with the fourth season, which is currently in production.

''We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT. Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways.

''It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever,'' the TNT representative said in a statement to Deadline.

''Snowpiercer'' is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centres on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

The cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Lena Hall.

The upcoming fourth season will also feature actors Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.

It is executive produced by showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson.

The original film’s producers Bong, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi are also serve as executive producers.

The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment.

