Denise Richards fires back at trolls criticizing daughter Sami's OnlyFans

Actor and former model Denise Richards has fired back at trolls criticizing daughter Sami Sheen for starting an OnlyFans page, saying, "Perhaps I should open my own account."

18-06-2022
Denise Richards fires back at trolls criticizing daughter Sami's OnlyFans
Denise Richards (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor and former model Denise Richards has fired back at trolls criticizing daughter Sami Sheen for starting an OnlyFans page, saying, "Perhaps I should open my own account." According to E! News, Denise, who was married to Charlie from 2002 to 2006, spoke out on social media, just days after the couple's daughter Sami Sheen announced she had joined the online platform OnlyFans.

Denise feels it's not her place--nor his--to judge their daughter's actions. "Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has," she wrote on Instagram. She went on to say that she "can't be judgmental of her choices" because "I did 'Wild Things' and 'Playboy'," adding, "quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

Earlier this week, Charlie shared in a statement to E! News, that he does not "condone" Sami's decision to upload content to OnlyFans. He also blamed Denise saying, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof." Denise also said she feels there's "judgement" surrounding the site because people who work in the "adult film industry" also use it. She reasoned, "Is there really a difference posting a picture of yourself in a bikini on IG? We've all done it. Because you get paid on Only Fans? I'm pretty sure IG & Twitter & Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too?"

As per E! News, in fact, Denise said Sami's career move just might be inspiring her to rethink her social media usage. "I'm sorry, but s--t if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you," she noted. "Perhaps I should open my own account." (ANI)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

