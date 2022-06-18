Final episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show' aired without Wendy Williams

'The Wendy Williams Show', which aired its final episode on Friday, was a joyride filled with tributes and had Sherri Shepherd as the guest host. According to Deadline, Shepherd said it was an "honor and privilege" to be among the show's roster of guest hosts after Williams was sidelined with health issues for the entire season.

Though Williams herself did not appear on the final episode, a montage of highlights from her 13-year run was aired. A shot of her familiar purple chair sitting empty was posted symbolically to Williams' social media accounts. Vanessa Williams, who was the first-ever guest on the show, also became the final guest on the last episode. "She was real. She is real -- she's still with us -- and she's resilient," said the actor, adding, I'm really gonna miss the show and miss her presence. You know she's unique."

Shepherd, for her part, thanked the show's host, saying, "Because there is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the 'Queen of all Media.' The finale episode concluded with the entire crew gathering onstage to deliver Williams' signature line, "How You Doin?" in unison.

As per Deadline, it was announced in February that a similar show hosted by Shepherd, also produced-distributed by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy this fall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)