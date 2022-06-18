Left Menu

Mahesh Babu shares his 'Moments in Milan' with his wife Namrata Shirodkar

Telegu star Mahesh Babu is enjoying his vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam and treats his fans with some glimpses from their vacay.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 23:34 IST
Mahesh Babu shares his 'Moments in Milan' with his wife Namrata Shirodkar
Mahesh Babu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telegu star Mahesh Babu is enjoying his vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam and treats his fans with some glimpses from their vacay. The 46-year-old took to his Instagram handle and posted a lovey-dovey selfie with Namrata. The lovebirds were twinning in black.

He captioned the post, "Summer air, freedom and us! #MomentsInMilan." Namrata replied to the post by dropping kiss emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, Namrata posted a family picture. She wrote, "Last dinner in Milano! Museums meals with phenomenal food and taste!! These kids have graduated Michelin meals...I must say no more spaghetti and pasta." Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will next collaborate with filmmaker Trivikam Srinivas for the yet-to-be-titled movie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms'

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Morikawa shares U.S. Open lead, Rahm and McIlroy one back; NBA-Warriors poised for more glory after Finals win and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Morikawa shares U.S. Open lead, Rahm and McIlroy o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022