Mahesh Babu shares his 'Moments in Milan' with his wife Namrata Shirodkar

Telegu star Mahesh Babu is enjoying his vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam and treats his fans with some glimpses from their vacay. The 46-year-old took to his Instagram handle and posted a lovey-dovey selfie with Namrata. The lovebirds were twinning in black.

He captioned the post, "Summer air, freedom and us! #MomentsInMilan." Namrata replied to the post by dropping kiss emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, Namrata posted a family picture. She wrote, "Last dinner in Milano! Museums meals with phenomenal food and taste!! These kids have graduated Michelin meals...I must say no more spaghetti and pasta." Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will next collaborate with filmmaker Trivikam Srinivas for the yet-to-be-titled movie. (ANI)

