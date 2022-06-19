Left Menu

Kate Bush tops UK charts with 1985 song featured in 'Stranger Things'

19-06-2022
Kate Bush, a British recording artist, has continued to dominate the charts with a song that peaked 37 years ago. According to Page Six, Thanks to its appearance in the Netflix sci-fi drama series 'Stranger Things,' Bush's eerie 1985 art-pop song 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)' set three all-time records Friday.

As per Official Charts Company, the 37-year-old resurgent hit now holds the record for the longest time for a single to reach No. 1. Bush, 63, is now the oldest female artist to reach the top of the charts.

She also now holds the record for the longest time between No. 1 singles. Her song 'Wuthering Heights' was a top hit in the United Kingdom 44 years ago. When 'Running Up That Hill' was first released, it reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"It's very touching that the song has been so warmly received, especially because it's being driven by young fans who love the shows," Bush said earlier this month in a statement, as reported by Page Six. It's not the first time a classic hit has been re-released as a result of renewed interest from a recent pop culture moment. (ANI)

