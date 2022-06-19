Left Menu

Tiger Shroff flaunts his amazing volleyball skills in recent video

Actor Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest and proactive stars in Bollywood. A fitness freak who is inspiration for his fans and followers especially for youth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 15:37 IST
Tiger Shroff flaunts his amazing volleyball skills in recent video
Tiger Shroff (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest and proactive stars in Bollywood. A fitness freak who is the inspiration for his fans and followers, especially for youth. On Saturday, Tiger shared a video showcasing his volleyball skills on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram, the action star shared a drool-worthy video flaunting his new skills and toned body. In the video clip, 'Heropanti' actor was seen dressed in maroon vest with gray joggers. To go with his sporty look outfit, he opted for white sneakers. Showing off his brilliant volleyball skills while having fun-game time with his friends.

In the end of the video, Tiger could be seen shirtless with his perfect abs and toned body. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce7s-32Iq9v/?hl=en

This is not the first time that the 32-year-old actor has shared his shirtless picture or video flaunting his body or unique skills. Time and again he has shared fitness inspired videos on his social media account making his fans go gaga over his Tiger's social media post garnered with more than 53,000 likes and several comments from his fans and followers.

As soon as the Tiger posted a video, his comment box was flooded with lovely and hilarious comments from his fans and colleague from industry. Hollywood actor, Mark Rhino Smith complimented Tiger's skills and physique, he wrote, "Triceps, back muscles and extreme vertical jump. #athlete #Tiger".

Film-television actor Bhakhtyar M Irani reacted, he wrote, "Do u play table tennis carrom and kho kho also...kahin toh kuch aur kissi ko khelne do. god bless @tigerjackieshroff".\ Another comment was from actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, "What memories".

And some fans also left fire and heart emojis. Apart from his commendable performance and stunts, Tiger is in news for his dialogue 'Choti bachi ho kya?' from his debut film 'Heropanti' has become the internet's new meme fodder.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has wrapped up the shoot of his new film 'Ganpath'. After an arduous schedule in Ladakh, the actor will now begin preparations for his next film, titled 'Rambo', followed by 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar. 'Ganpath' will be hit the theatres on December 23, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022