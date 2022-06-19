Left Menu

Zoya Akhtar wraps up first schedule of 'The Archies'

19-06-2022
The Archies (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has wrapped up the Ooty schedule of her next action musical drama 'The Archies'. Zoya Akhtar, on her Instagram, shared a post announcing the first schedule wrap of the film. In the picture, it can be seen written 'WRAP', sharing the post the filmmaker wrote, "It's A Sign #schedulewrap #thankyouooty".

The 'Gully Boy' director recently announced her new film 'The Archies' with a special announcement video, based on the American comic series with the same name. Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to release on Netflix.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor celebrated the schedule wrap with a special collage picture on her Instagram story, taken during the making of the film in Ooty. In the collage image, the actor can be seen posing with 'The Archies' co-stars Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.\ Whereas Agastya Nanda's mother, Shweta Bachchan commented on the post shared by the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' director and dropped heart emojis.

The release date of this action musical drama movie is still awaited and is said to be one of Netflix's most anticipated films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

