'Happy Father's Day to two of the best,' Soni Razdan extends wishes for her dad and Mahesh Bhatt

Bollywood actor Soni Razdan, on the occasion of Father's day, extended greetings to her husband Mahesh Bhatt and father Narendra Nath Razdan on her social media account. Razdan shared the pictures on her Instagram handle. In one of the images, Mahesh Bhatt was seen sitting on the cabinet with folded legs and smiling towards camera.

In the next picture, she was seen posing with her husband and father. The 'Raazi' actor captioned these lovely pictures with a quirky message, "You can't keep a good man down! Happy Father's Day to two of the best!".

Soni Razdan and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got married on April 20, 1986. The couple shares two daughters Shaheen and Alia. Further extending the Father's day wishes to Mahesh Bhatt, his daughter Pooja Bhatt posted an old picture of the director, accompanied by an autographed book of Nelson Mandela's Long walk to freedom'. The author Nelson Mandela poured best wishes for Mahesh along with his autograph.

Pooja captioned the post with a lovely note, she wrote, "In the words of Nelson Mandela- To my father, an outstanding man. Not merely for his skills, nor talent, nor tangibles that the world considers symbols of success.. or for being a source of inspiration & beacon of courage to me, Shaheen, Alia & Sunny.. but for being a father-figure, mentor, comrade, friend & guide to countless others in various spheres of life." She added, "You leave people transformed & bring authenticity & heart to every interaction you have, no matter who ,no matter what. We are so lucky to have you. Happy Father's Day Pops!"

Meanwhile, Pooja will be a part of Sudhanshu Saria's directorial Sanaa, which features Radhika Madan in the lead role. She is also a part of R Balki's film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' with Sunny Deol. (ANI)

