Ranbir Kapoor's look in 'Shameshara' makes Alia Bhatt's morning 'hot'

Days after Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Shamshera' was leaked on social media, Alia Bhatt, on Monday, officially shared the poster of her husband's glimpse from the upcoming film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 13:41 IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Days after Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Shamshera' was leaked on social media, Alia Bhatt, on Monday, officially shared the poster of her husband's glimpse from the upcoming film. Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped the poster and wrote, "Now that's a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning."

The poster shows Ranbir in an unkempt beard and shaggy, flowing hair. He is cradling a huge battle-ax in his hands. Alia's caption has garnered a lot of reactions from the netizens.

"Mrs. Kapoor is a fan girl," an Instagram user commented. "Oye hoye... lovebirds," another one wrote.

"So cute," a social media user commented. The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh.

It is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Talking about the leak of the poster, Karan, who has previously directed Agneepath starring Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor and Brothers starring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra, said in a statement, "We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I'm just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera." "We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn't wait for us to begin. I don't blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after 4 years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I'm just glad that the reactions are great," he added.

Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor are also a part of 'Shamshera'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

