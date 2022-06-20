Left Menu

Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul gatecrash wedding in Delhi

Actors Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul have gatecrashed a pre-wedding function in Delhi while promoting their latest film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul have gatecrashed a pre-wedding function in Delhi while promoting their latest film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Varun and Maniesh are seen extending their best wishes to a bride and groom.

"We are staying in the same hotel ... we are here to congratulate you guys. Tomorrow is your big day.. I would like to wish you guys all the best for your wedding and you both have a happy life ahead. Aap dono jug jugg jeeyo," Varun said to the couple in a viral video. Varun and Maniesh's sweet gesture has left fans in awe of them.

"How cute," a social media user wrote on Instagram. "Hahaha.. I also want this kind of surprise on my big day," another one wrote.

Varun is in the capital with the whole team of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. On Sunday, he along with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Maniesh visited Delhi's Vegas Mall for the promotions. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios and directed by Raj Mehta, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' releases in theatres on June 24. The family drama also stars Tisca Chopra and Prajakta Koli. (ANI)

